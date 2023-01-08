Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 44-year-old man wanted for harassment.

Stefanos Liakopoulos is wanted for harassment by repeated communication, disobeying a lawful order of court and failure to comply with a release order.

“He also has seven separate warrants for multiple offences including criminal harassment and disobeying a court order,” police said in a press release.

“He is described as 5'3", 200lbs, and is bald. He is known to frequent establishments along Danforth Avenue.”

Police say he is considered violent and dangerous and are advising the public to not approach him if located and to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.