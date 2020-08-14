

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A tragedy was averted in Mississauga after Peel police successfully rescued a seven-year-old child hanging from a sixth-floor apartment window.

It happened in the area of Erindale Station Road and Dundas Street West shortly after 5 p.m.

Peel police said the child was playing near a window when he "slipped out."

The child's mother heard cries for help, police said, and was able to grab her child.

However, she was unable to pull him inside.

As the mother was losing hold, police said, officers arrived and breached the unit's door, which was locked, broke the adjacent window, and pulled the child to safety.

The child did not suffer any physical injuries.

Police said two officers suffered injuries from the broken glass, but both will be okay.