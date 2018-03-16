

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man was rescued by police after he was abducted, shoved into a vehicle in Scarborough and driven across the city.

Toronto police said the man was forced into a vehicle somewhere in Scarborough before 2:30 a.m..

Ontario Provincial Police noticed the suspect vehicle on Highway 401 and tailed it to the area of Highway 400.

The Suspects abandoned the vehicle near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street and fled on foot.

Police then went to the aid of the man in the vehicle. An ambulance was called to the scene, but there was no information about possible injuries.

It’s not yet clear how many suspects there were. However they are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police have set up a perimeter in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area to look for the suspects.