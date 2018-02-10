

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person was taken into custody after a reported brawl at the Better Living Centre respite centre overnight, police say.

Police say they were called to the temporary shelter at around 5:15 a.m. after receiving reports about a large fight.

Police say that initial reports indicated that cots and chairs were being picked up and that at least one person was armed with a knife.

Police took one person into custody, though it is unclear what charges, if any, they will face.

Paramedics say that they were dispatched to the shelter but did not tend to any victims.