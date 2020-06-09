

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Several different emergency services are responding to reports of a house explosion in the Fralick’s Beach area of Scugog on Tuesday morning.

Durham Regional Police say emergency crews were called to a home on Fralick’s Beach Road at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a possible propane tank explosion.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The OPP is also on scene and there are numerous road closures in the area.