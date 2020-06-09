CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Police respond to possible house explosion in Scugog
A home in the Township of Scugog has sustained serious damage after a possible house explosion on Tuesday. (CTV News Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020 11:40AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 9, 2020 12:13PM EDT
Several different emergency services are responding to reports of a house explosion in the Fralick’s Beach area of Scugog on Tuesday morning.
Durham Regional Police say emergency crews were called to a home on Fralick’s Beach Road at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a possible propane tank explosion.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The OPP is also on scene and there are numerous road closures in the area.