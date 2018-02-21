Police respond to stabbing at Pickering GO Station
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 10:04AM EST
A male has been rushed to a trauma centre after a rush hour stabbing at or near the Pickering GO Station.
The stabbing happened sometime after 9:45 a.m. at the station near Bayly Street and Liverpool Road.
Police say that the stabbing either occurred on a bus or just outside of the station.
The current condition of the victim is not known.
No arrests have been made.