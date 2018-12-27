

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police say they have ruled out foul play in a death that was initially being investigated as suspicious in Oshawa.

Police received a call at around 4:15 p.m. on Boxing Day from a male caller who said he went to collect his belongings from a home and found a man dead inside.

Police attended the home on Centre Street, near Adelaide Avenue, and cruisers remained on scene early Thursday.

Police said they were awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how exactly the man died.

At around 1:20 p.m., police said in a tweet that foul play was not suspected.

- With a report from CP24 Reporter Cam Woolley