Toronto Police have ruled out a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run in Scarborough last month.

On Nov. 25, police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Progress Avenue and Kennedy Road shortly after 5:30 p.m.

A woman was on the east side of the intersection crossing on Progress Ave. from the north to the south side and fell onto the road.

Meanwhile, a vehicle was southbound on Kennedy Rd. and made a left turn onto Progress Ave. hitting the woman, police said.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries to her lower leg, according to police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model, tan or beige Toyota Corolla with four doors.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images of a man they identified as a suspect in connection with the incident.

Police told CP24 Tuesday evening that the man came forward to police after seeing his image in a news bulletin.

On Wednesday, investigators said they are no longer treating the man as a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and police are urging anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Editor’s Note: A suspect photo and description originally included in this story have been removed because police clarified that the person in the photo is no longer a suspect in the case.