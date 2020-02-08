

The Canadian Press





BRANTFORD, Ont. - Police in southern Ontario say a man is dead and two others are injured after they were shot in a motel on Saturday morning.

They say officers responded to the incident at around 5:50 a.m. in Brantford, Ont.

Brantford Police say the three were all taken to hospital, where one man eventually died.

Investigators say the two others are still being treated for gunshot wounds.

They say the incident is not believed to be a random act of violence.

Officers say they closed down the scene of the crime as they investigated the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.