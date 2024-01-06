Police say a 19-year-old woman who was fatally shot at a Mississauga nightclub last month was an innocent bystander.

The Dec. 31 shooting occurred in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts by paramedics.

Little information has been provided about the shooting, but Peel Regional Police said they do not believe the woman was the intended target and that she was an innocent bystander.

Investigators previously said she was standing on the sidewalk at the time of the shooting.

An older model grey SUV was seen leaving the scene at the time of the shooting. No other suspect information has been released to date.

Peel police previously released the name of the victim, but later asked the identification to be removed out of respect for the family.

Police say this remains an active investigation and that anyone with information should contact homicide detectives or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.