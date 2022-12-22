

The Canadian Press





Police say two people have died and three have been injured after a collision in Middlesex, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police says officers and paramedics responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover at 10 a.m. Thursday.

They say two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to hospital.

Police say two of those taken to hospital had life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Road OPEN- #MiddlesexOPP confirming Amiens Road is open again after being closed for a single vehicle collision that took the lives of two people. Difficult day for all involved. @MiddlesexCentre ^jh https://t.co/xNoZYm3vBs — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 22, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2022.