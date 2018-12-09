

The Canadian Press





SPRINGWATER, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Springwater, Ont., early Saturday.

Police say they received a call for the crash around 12:30 a.m. and that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

They say the 20-year-old male passenger from Barrie, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name won't be released until his family has been notified.

Police say the driver, also a 20-year-old man from Barrie, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the cause of the collision is still under investigation.