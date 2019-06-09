

The Canadian Press





INNISFIL, Ont. - Police north of Toronto say a 48-year-old man is dead after an all-terrain vehicle rollover.

South Simcoe police were called to a rural area in Innisfil, Ont., just after midnight Sunday.

They say the driver of the ATV, a local man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation, and they're asking anyone with information to contact them.