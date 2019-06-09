Police say 48-year-old man killed in ATV rollover in Innisfil, Ont.
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 11:19AM EDT
INNISFIL, Ont. - Police north of Toronto say a 48-year-old man is dead after an all-terrain vehicle rollover.
South Simcoe police were called to a rural area in Innisfil, Ont., just after midnight Sunday.
They say the driver of the ATV, a local man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation, and they're asking anyone with information to contact them.