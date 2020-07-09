

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A large grass fire in Brampton that prompted the closure of Highway 407 for a few hours on Thursday evening was caused by a bird, Peel police say.

Fire crews from Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledonia battled the blaze that broke out just after 6 p.m. south of Highways 410 and 407.

Images sent by CP24 viewers showed thick clouds of smoke visible from kilometres away.

Peel paramedics were called to the scene but no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished around 9 p.m.

Approximately 10 to 20 acres of farm and brush land were involved, Mississauga Fire said.

Police said the fire started after a bird hit a power line and caused a spark when it landed on the ground.

A similar incident happened in the same area on Wednesday, according to police.

Highway 407 was closed in both directions due to poor visibility caused by drifting smoke. It has since reopened.