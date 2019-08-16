

Chris Fox and Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 51-year-old man is dead after police allege he murdered his wife and teenage son in Brampton this morning.

Police were first called to a residence on Josephine Court, located near Williams Parkway and Torbram Road, at around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

One individual was pronounced dead at the scene and another was rushed to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to their injuries a short time later.

Police now confirm that the victims of the double homicide are a 53-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son.

Investigators have also confirmed that the suspect in the homicide has been identified as the 51-year-old husband and father of the two victims.

Police say they believe following the murders, the suspect fled the residence in a vehicle and died by suicide in the area of Williams Parkway and Highway 410 in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say they are not releasing the names of the victims “to respect the family’s privacy.”

“We are dealing with a very tragic incident,” Const. Danny Marttini told reporters. “There are obviously (family) members that are still having to deal with this is… It is a lot and we are really looking to respect their wishes so they can process and deal with this.”

Police say the victims and suspect resided in the home where the stabbing occurred and the deceased couple has three surviving children.

At a news conference on Friday afternoon, police would not say if anyone else was inside the home at the time of the stabbing but confirmed that the 911 call was made from inside the residence.

“This is an isolated incident within this family. It is very unfortunate. There are no outstanding suspects,” Marttini said.

She said the homicide unit will move forward to conduct a complete investigation of the incident.