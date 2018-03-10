Police say driver may have fled scene of Etobicoke collision
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 7:55AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 10, 2018 8:44AM EST
Police say that one driver may have fled the scene after a multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.
The collision happened on Islington Avenue near Highway 401 at around 2:55 a.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light, hit a car, lost control and ended up on its roof.
Police say that a van subsequently struck the vehicle.
Paramedics did attend the scene but nobody was transported to hospital.
Police continue to investigate at the scene, though the roadway has reopened.