

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that one driver may have fled the scene after a multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.

The collision happened on Islington Avenue near Highway 401 at around 2:55 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light, hit a car, lost control and ended up on its roof.

Police say that a van subsequently struck the vehicle.

Paramedics did attend the scene but nobody was transported to hospital.

Police continue to investigate at the scene, though the roadway has reopened.