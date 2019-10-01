

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Hamilton police say foul play is suspected in the disappearance of an 18-year-old McMaster University student who was last seen on Sunday.

Police say Ling Jie Huang, a Chinese citizen who recently began studying at the Hamilton university, was last seen leaving her residence near the Meadowlands in Ancaster on Sunday.

“She has reportedly made some acquaintances in the Hamilton and Toronto/ York area… these people remain unknown at this time. Her family in China (is) aware that she is missing,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“Hamilton police have information that indicates Huang’s safety may be at risk. Police are not releasing the details at this time.”

Huang is believed to be five-foot-five, 140 pounds, and has dark auburn hair.

Investigators are asking anyone who spots her to call 911 immediately.

Information about the case can be provided to Det. Tom Hutton of the police service’s Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.