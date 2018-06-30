

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that an elderly man who was reported missing from the city’s Downsview neighbourdhood on Friday “may be in danger” due to the extreme heat.

Angelo Velocci, 78, was last seen in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 4:40 p.m.

In a message posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, police said that there is growing concern for Velocci’s safety amid sweltering temperatures that are expected to reach 36 C by later today.

“He has been missing for 20 hours. People who live in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue: please have a look in your back yards and surrounding areas,” the message said. “Due to the weather this man's safety may be in danger.”

Velocci has a thin build and receding hair. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, beige pants and brown slippers.