

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A mother and baby at the centre of a possible abduction in Scarborough this morning have now been found safe in Peel Region.

Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said police received numerous calls about a man seen yelling at a woman and an 18-month-old baby in the Silver Star Boulevard and Midland Avenue area at around 7:30 a.m.

The man was allegedly seen arguing and struggling with the woman and there were reports that he forced her and the child into a car and drove away.

Police now say the woman and the child have been located and are safe.

They are currently receiving medical treatment.

Sidhu said the man believed to be involved in the incident was also located and "appropriate charges" will be laid when investigators speak to him.