Edmonton police say two officers who were shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy had no indication they were walking into a high-risk or dangerous situation.

They say there was no sign the teen, who later turned the weapon on himself and died, was armed on Thursday morning.

“The original call came from the mother complaining she was having difficulty with her son,” deputy chief Devin Laforce said Friday.

“There was nothing to indicate on the initial information that there was any violence or weapons present and that's how we triaged it and dispatched it.”

The officers were shot multiple times before they had a chance to enter the apartment.

Police said the youth had no criminal record or outstanding warrants but was known to them through a previous mental health call.

They said the boy also shot his mother as the two struggled over his weapon. She remains in hospital but is unresponsive.

