

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a stabbing at a downtown Hamilton dollar store on Thursday afternoon appears to have been a “random incident.”

Police were first dispatched to Dollar Gate Inc. near Barton Street East and Mary Street at around 12:30 p.m.

Once on scene, they located a 66-year-old Norfolk County man with injuries that are believed to be the result of a stabbing. That man was subsequently taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect in the stabbing fled the scene prior to the arrival of police but turned himself in moments later.

Rudy Spranchalla, 38, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and five counts of breach of probation.

Police say the suspect and the victim “had no prior history.”

“The investigation continues as police look to determine the events that transpired prior to the assault,” police said in a press release issued on Friday afternoon.