

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that two outstanding suspects in a shocking daylight shooting at a Scarborough playground earlier this month are likely in hiding somewhere in the Greater Toronto Area and may be receiving assistance from friends and associates.

The shooting took place at a playground on Alton Towers Circle, in the area of McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue, at approximately 5 p.m. on June 14.

Police say that three suspects arrived in the area in a rented vehicle, at which point two of them got out and began firing in the direction of a man that was there with his young child.

Det. Sgt. Jim Gotell told reporters on Friday that investigators believe the intended target escaped the gunfire. A five-year-old girl and her nine-year-old sister, however, were not as lucky. Gotell said that the five-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen while the nine-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to her leg. Both were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, where each underwent multiple surgeries, but Gotell said that they have since returned home and are expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, the hunt for suspects continue.

About 18 hours after the shooting police located the suspect vehicle in Pickering and arrested 21-year-old man Sheldon Eriya in connection with the incident but two other suspects, identified as Tarrick Rhoden, 23, and T’Quan Robertson, 23, have so far eluded capture.

On Friday Gotell told reporters that he believes Rhoden and Robertson remain somewhere in the GTA and “are being helped by friends and associates to evade arrest.”

He said that he has “no doubt” that police will soon track them down and bring them before the courts to face justice.

“We have been watching a lot of places and I think these gentlemen would probably agree with me to say that we have been putting a lot of pressure on places that they frequent and people they know,” he said. “We have been looking very hard for them and they know that we are looking very hard for them.”

Police still haven’t spoken to intended target

Gotell said that police know the identity of the intended target and want to speak with him but have not yet been able to track him down.

He said that police checked with area hospitals in the aftermath of the shooting in case the man sought treatment somewhere but did not receive any reports of patients with gunshot wounds.

“Initially we were obviously concerned about his wellbeing, we wanted to make sure he hadn’t been shot but after two weeks we do not believe he has been injured. However, we still would like to speak with him because he may be able to provide information on what the motive was for the shooting or where these two people might be,” he said. “We are actively searching for this gentleman.”

At least 11 children were on playground

The shooting took place as at least 11 children, including the victims, played nearby.

Gotell said that many of those children are now “suffering from nightmares and don’t want to go back to the park” and for that reasons are also seen as victims by investigators.

He said that police have received a tremendous amount of information from the public, perhaps due to the particularly tragic and senseless circumstances at play.

“We are getting a lot of information on this and we are grateful for the information we are getting,” he said. ““I actually had somebody that said in a letter to police that normally they wouldn’t contact police with information about a shooting like this but ‘this one crossed a line.’”

Tarrick Rhoden, 23, and T’Quan Robertson, 23, are both wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm with intent.

Though few details are known about the suspects, Gotell confirmed that police are aware of a June 13 interview posted to the YouTube channel “We Love Hip Hop” in which Robertson, a rapper who goes by the stage name ‘Young Gunna,’ discusses his music and his upbringing.

The video remains online but is now accompanied by a disclaimer noting that Robertson has “since been accused of a very heinous crime.”

“We have watched that video. It helps us out with who his associates may be, what his lifestyle patterns are,” Gotell said.

Gotell said that both suspects should be considered “armed and dangerous.”