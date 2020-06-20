

Web staff, CP24.com





Police say that they are concerned for the safety of a 71-year-old woman who has been missing for more than 48 hours.

The woman, Jean Lindsay, was last seen in the Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue area in the early hours of Thursday morning.

She is described as five-foot-six, about 145 lbs. with a slim build and short grey hair.

Police say that she was last seen wearing a straw sunhat, a pink shirt, black pants and blue and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at (416) 808-5300.