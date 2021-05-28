A 22-year-old Brampton man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman after offering her a ride and police say that they believe there may be other victims still out there.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was walking near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga on the afternoon of May 21 when an unknown male approached her and asked if he could use her phone.

Police say that the woman gave the man her phone to use and he proceeded to offer her a ride home, which she accepted.

Once the woman got in the vehicle, the man drove in the opposite direction of her residence.

Police allege that he then assaulted the woman multiple times while preventing her rom exiting the vehicle. The woman eventually managed to escape from the vehicle in the area of Godwick Drive and Atwood Lane, at which point she contacted police. She sustained minor injuries in the assault but did not require medical treatment.

A suspect, identified as Diavion Henningham, was subsequently arrested and charged with forcible confinement and robbery.

Police say that the accused has also been charged with attempted kidnapping in connection with a May 23 incident in Toronto’s Humber Summit neighbourhood in which he allegedly struck up a conversation with a woman and then attempted to force her into his vehicle.

“At this time, Peel Regional Police believe there may be more victims and are encouraging them to come forward,” a press release issued on Friday morning notes.