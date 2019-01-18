

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released the identity of a woman who was struck and killed by a garbage truck in a downtown laneway earlier this week in the hopes that a friend or family member will recognize her name and come forward.

Hang Vo, 58, was reportedly sleeping in a laneway off University Avenue south of Adelaide Street on the morning of Jan. 15 when she was struck by a reversing garbage truck.

In a news release issued on Friday morning, police said that investigators with the Traffic Services unit have attempted to notify Vo’s next-of-kin but have been unsuccessful in their efforts.

They say that that they are releasing her identity in the hopes that someone who knew her will come forward.

According to police, Vo was known to utilize various shelters across Toronto.