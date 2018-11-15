

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they learned about an alleged assault involving students at St. Michael’s College School through information provided by the media and not the administration.

According to police spokesperson Meghan Gray, detectives began an investigation into the incident on Wednesday morning “after receiving information from the media.”

That account conflicts with a letter sent to parents on Wednesday by the principal of the all-boys private school.

The letter stated that the administration was informed about “two very serious incidents” on Monday and “immediately began an internal investigation that included informing police.”

In a statement provided to CP24 on Thursday morning, Gray did say that police were contacted by the school on Monday regarding an incident separate from the one currently under investigation. She said that “advice was provided to the school and no further action was taken or received” in regards to the incident the school reported.

The administration has not released any details about either of the alleged incidents, but three students who spoke to CP24 on Wednesday afternoon did say that a student was sexually assaulted as part of some sort of hazing ritual recently. The students said that multiple students held down the victim during the alleged attack.

Graphic videos of the alleged incidents were then posted on social media. One of the videos, obtained by CP24 and CTV News Toronto, appears to show a student being assaulted with an object.

Police issued a statement about the videos on Wednesday evening saying investigators “have determined the video meets the definition of child pornography.”

“Anyone who has this video is in possession of child pornography. The video must be deleted immediately and cannot be shared with anyone.”

Another video shows a student being thrown into a fountain, and slapped.

St. Michael’s College School has said that students have been expelled as a result of the incidents, which it has described as “injurious to the moral tone of the school and the well-being of our students.”

Most parents dropping their children off at school on Thursday morning didn’t want to speak to media about the incident. One parent did stop to berate the media for ruining the reputation of the school.

Police continue to investigate the alleged assault.