

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An Amber Alert that was issued during the desperate search for a missing 11-year-old girl who was later found dead prompted numerous calls to 911 complaining about the timing of the disturbance, Peel Regional Police say.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Riya Rajkumar at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday after her mother told officers that the girl’s father had made comments indicating that he might do harm to himself or his daughter.

The alert was sent out to mobile devices through Canada’s new mobile emergency alert system.

As a result, some residents were awoken by a series of loud beeps that accompanied a written message that had information about the child, the alleged kidnapper and the vehicle.

Another notification to cancel the Amber Alert was then sent out at 12:30 a.m. after police found Riya Rajkumar dead in a Brampton residence. Rajkumar’s father was arrested in a high-risk takedown on Hwy. 11 near Orillia as a result of a tip from a motorist. He is expected to face charges in his daughter’s death.

“I can’t even begin to describe how disappointing and upsetting it is to read the comments, emails and calls to our communications bureau complaining about receiving an Amber Alert late at night. I appreciate that a lot of people were sleeping but the immediate need to locate the child outweighed the momentary inconvenience that some people encountered,” Const. Akhil Mooken said in a message posted to Twitter on Friday morning. “Tragically this incident did not have the outcome we were all hoping for but the suspect was located as a direct result of a citizen receiving the alert and calling 911. The system works.”

Brown says people complaining about alert are ‘jerks’

Government authorities have been able to deliver emergency alerts to smartphones since April 2018 but other than a test of the system in November, the technology has not received much use.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday morning, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said that anyone complaining about being awoken by an Amber Alert “is being a jerk.”

“If there was even a remote chance that a late night text would provide a clue that would have saved an 11-year-olds life then thank goodness we have the Amber Alert system and anyone complaining frankly is being a jerk,” he said. “Imagine this was a member of your family. Imagine this 11-year-old was your niece or your daughter.”

Brown wasn’t the only one to speak out about complaints regarding the Amber Alert on Friday morning.

Jennifer Neville-Lake, whose three children and father were killed in a drunk driving crash in Vaughan in 2015, took to Twitter to express her dismay.

“I remember very well that sick feeling of dread when my kids were late getting dropped off and I couldn’t get a hold of my parents to find out why. The fear and crying. The screaming. I would have woken up everyone to find them,” she said.

Emergency alerts are issued to phones that are located in a defined geographic area, though it is unclear how wide of an area received the alert issued late Thursday night.

There is no way to opt out of emergency alerts.