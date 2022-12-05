Halton Regional Police have identified a homicide victim who was found in a burning vehicle in Burlington last month as a resident of Alberta.

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in the area of 5463 Dundas Street, just west of Tremaine Road, at around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.

When the fire was put out, first responders found the body of one deceased person inside the vehicle.

Police said the circumstances were suspicious and the homicide unit was called in to investigate.

Police said Monday that they have since identified the victim as 31-year-old Jerwin Belmonte of Edmonton, Alta.

“Belmonte is a resident of Edmonton Alberta, who had recently re-located to Toronto,” police said in a news release Monday. “Belmonte was last seen alive in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East in Toronto on the 26th of November 2022.”

An autopsy was conducted in Toronto after Belmonte’s body was found, but Investigators did not say how he died.

Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with Belmont on or prior to Nov. 26, or anyone who may have information about his murder, to reach out to investigators.