Police search for 2 suspects after stabbing in downtown Toronto
Published Sunday, January 7, 2024 12:10PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 7, 2024 12:19PM EST
A man has been transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing that occurred in downtown Toronto.
Police say that it happened in the Yonge Street and Gerrard Street West area around 11:20 a.m. Two suspects then allegedly fled the scene.
The first is described as a white male, wearing a red and black jacket and red sweatpants.
The second is described as Black, and is wearing a long black jacket.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.