A man has been transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing that occurred in downtown Toronto.

Police say that it happened in the Yonge Street and Gerrard Street West area around 11:20 a.m. Two suspects then allegedly fled the scene.

The first is described as a white male, wearing a red and black jacket and red sweatpants.

The second is described as Black, and is wearing a long black jacket.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.