

Chris Herhalt and Sumran Bhan, CP24.com





Police in St. Catharines say there is an “active search” underway for two armed suspects after three people were shot in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police said they were first called to a “developing shooting incident” in the Queenston and Geneva streets area, northwest of the city’s downtown at 3:43 p.m.

Niagara Regional Police Const. Phil Gavin says three victims suffered gunshot wounds. Two have been flown to Toronto trauma centres, in critical or life-threatening condition. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Police at the scene had handguns drawn and cordoned off the area. Multiple units, including a tactical squad and K9 unit, responded to the incident.

Officers were on the scene within five minutes of the first 911 call.

Police are not treating the incident as an active shooter situation, but do believe the suspects are armed.

Both are described as males, black, and between the ages of 19 and 23.

Gavin confirmed detectives are looking at multiple shooting scenes in the vicinity of Queenston and Geneva streets.

Police warned residents in the immediate area of Queenston, Niagara and Geneva streets to stay indoors for the time being.

“We’re asking that the public to stay out of the area,” Gavin said.

Gavin said the incident was extremely rare for the community of about 130,000 people.

“This is a very impactful situation on the City of St. Catharines,” Gavin said. “All you guys being here is a testament to that. A multiple shooting of three people is not something that happens thankfully very often, and it’s got our attention.”