Police search for driver of Mercedes involved in Etobicoke hit-and-run
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 6:20AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 28, 2019 8:07AM EDT
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a crash in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning.
Police say an older-model Mercedes struck a pole in the area of Kipling Avenue and The Queensway and took off following the collision.
The damaged vehicle was later found abandoned a few blocks away.
Police say impaired driving could be a factor in the incident.