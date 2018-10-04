

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a driver of a vehicle who reportedly cut off a delivery truck on Highway 427, causing a rollover on the busy highway during rush hour.

At around 6 a.m. Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police were called to the southbound lanes of Highway 427 south of Dundas Street for a truck rollover.

When crews arrived on scene, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver of the truck was trapped inside the vehicle.

He was later removed from the truck and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Cleanup crews are right now cleaning up on the concrete debris that spilled out on to the collector’s side,” Schmidt told CP24 Thursday morning.

He noted that it is “very fortunate” that no one else was seriously injured in the crash.

“According to witnesses, there was a vehicle in the area that apparently cut this truck off prior to it rolling over,” Schmidt added.

“We are appealing to that driver or anyone with information or dash cam that can help us locate that vehicle. We would certainly like to speak to that person,” he said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

The southbound lanes of the highway are expected to reopen before 9 a.m.