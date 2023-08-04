Police search for driver who fled after striking pedestrian in Scarborough
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Friday, August 4, 2023 10:39PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a hit-and-run in Scarborough that left a pedestrian injured Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to the Kingston Road and Kalmar Avenue area, east of Warden Avenue, at around 9:40 p.m. after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
No description of the vehicle nor the driver has been released.