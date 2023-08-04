Toronto police are investigating a hit-and-run in Scarborough that left a pedestrian injured Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Kingston Road and Kalmar Avenue area, east of Warden Avenue, at around 9:40 p.m. after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

No description of the vehicle nor the driver has been released.