Police are searching for a teenage girl who was last seen in East York four days ago.

Toronto police say 15-year-old Sydney Lakhani was last seen Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in the area of Cosburn and Coxwell avenues.

She is described as five-feet-three inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She has dyed purple hair usually worn in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a black skirt, white t-shirt and large hoop earrings. She may also be carrying a black and pink backpack.

Police tell CP24 there is no command post set up for the search at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5400 or 416-808-5500.