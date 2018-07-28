Police search for girl, 15, last seen in East York
Sydney Lakhani, 15, is shown in a handout image from Toronto police.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 8:18PM EDT
Police are searching for a teenage girl who was last seen in East York four days ago.
Toronto police say 15-year-old Sydney Lakhani was last seen Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in the area of Cosburn and Coxwell avenues.
She is described as five-feet-three inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She has dyed purple hair usually worn in a bun.
She was last seen wearing a black skirt, white t-shirt and large hoop earrings. She may also be carrying a black and pink backpack.
Police tell CP24 there is no command post set up for the search at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5400 or 416-808-5500.