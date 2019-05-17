

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are searching for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with a “violent attack” on a woman in North York on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue at around 7:11 a.m. on Friday for an “unknown trouble” call.

Police say investigators discovered that a man and woman were in a home in the area when the man suddenly attacked the woman, strangling her and stabbing her with an object.

The woman was able to flee from the home and was treated in hospital for “life-altering injuries,” investigators say.

The suspect in the attack has been identified by police as 27-year-old Anthony Fitzroy Johnson, of Toronto.

He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, forcible confinement, overcoming resistance by choking, and breach of probation.

Police have now released an image of the suspect but say his hair may have been cut since the photo was taken.

“He is considered violent, armed, volatile and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect or incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.