Toronto police are searching for a man who was allegedly caught by a member of the public taking photos of children on his cell phone.

A release issued by police Thursday said the incident happened on July 11, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the area of Royal York Road and Evans Avenue in Etobicoke.

The member of the public approached the man and had him delete the photos, police said. The man then reportedly fled the area on foot.

Police described the suspect as an Asian man in his 50s or 60s. He has a medium build and gray hair with a bald spot, they said.

At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a purple collared shirt, black pants, and gray running shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.