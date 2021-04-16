A suspect is being sought in connection with a series of hate-motivated assaults at TTC subway stations.

The first incident was reported just before 9 a.m. on April 9 at Christie Station. Police said a man spat on a person on the eastbound platform. The man then fled the area.

Two days later, police were called to Lansdowne Station just after 11 a.m. for an assault. Police said a man spat on a woman and yelled racial slurs.

When a bystander attempted to intervene, the man allegedly made threats before fleeing on an eastbound train.

More than an hour later, another assault was reported at Wellesley Station.

A man allegedly spat on a woman and fled the area.

Police believe the same man is responsible for all three incidents and have released security images.

He is described as between 20 to 30 years of age, five-foot-seven with a slim build. The suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket with horizontal white stripes, a black toqueand black shoes. He was carrying a black backpack.

"Toronto Police Service's 11 Division immediately launched an investigation. After consultation with the Service's Specialized Hate Crime Unit, the assault is being treated as a suspected Hate Crime," police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them at 416-808-1100or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).