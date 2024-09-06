Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Toronto's west end on Labour Day.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of West Lodge Avenue and Queen Street West, just east of Lansdowne Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers said the accused was in an argument when he allegedly took out a knife, threatened to kill the victims and assaulted them before fleeing the area. Police said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as Nathanel Charles Williams, 38, of Toronto, who is wanted for three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of threatening death.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.