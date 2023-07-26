Police in Peel Region are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. in the area of Dufay Road and Sandalwood Parkway West, police said.

The suspect approached the girl while she was walking. He allegedly tried to sell her sunglasses before making physical contact and exposing himself to her.

Police describe the suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old man with a thin build, five-foot-nine, black hair and a full beard. He was seen wearing blue jeans and a checkered shirt, a fanny pack, and carrying a light blue backpack.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.