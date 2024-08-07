Halton police are searching for a man suspected of taking photos under a woman’s dress at a GO station in Oakville last week.

Police say it happened while the woman was standing on a platform at Bronte GO on Aug. 1 and waiting to board the 4:26 p.m. train to Union Station.

“A male suspect was observed standing near the female with his phone positioned under her dress,” police allege in a news release on Wednesday.

They added that multiple people on the second level of an arriving GO train witnessed the incident.

Police said witnesses informed the woman of what they saw when she boarded the train, and the male suspect was confronted.

“The suspect only spoke in Spanish to the female when confronted and refused to open the photos app on his phone,” police said.

The suspect fled to another coach and got off at an unknown station.

He is believed to be 40 years old and about five to six feet tall, with black hair and an olive complexion. Police said he was last seen wearing a grey hat and carrying a black laptop bag.

Police are asking witnesses who haven’t spoken to them and anyone who may have captured the incident or when the suspect was confronted to call 905-825-4777 ext. 2216 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-847.