Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman getting off a bus last weekend.

Police said they responded to a call shortly after midnight on Aug. 17 in the area of Don Mills Road and Van Horne Avenue, south of Finch Avenue East.

Officers said a woman got out of a TTC bus when the suspect allegedly approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

When the woman turned around, police said the suspect allegedly physically assaulted her and then ran away from the area.

Police describe the suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old man, about five-foot-five, with a medium build. They add he was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Toronto police noted that a similar incident occurred in the same area on the morning of June 15. In that instance, after the victim got off the bus, a man allegedly followed them, grabbed them from behind and assaulted them with an unidentified object.

A witness intervened and helped the victim, but police said the man took off. A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said it's believed the two incidents could be connected, since it happened in the same area with similar suspect descriptions.

"We cannot confirm if they are related at this time," Const. Shannon Eames said in an emailed statement.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.