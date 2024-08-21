Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly broke a parking enforcement cruiser's window and stole items from inside.

The Toronto Police Association said it happened Tuesday, around 6 p.m., in the area of Bond and Shuter streets in downtown Toronto, as the officer was patrolling the area.

“While away from their vehicle, someone shattered the rear window and stole equipment,” the post on X reads. The association did not disclose what was stolen from the vehicle.

“Thankfully, our member was not in the vehicle at this time and was (sic) not injured.”

Toronto police confirmed to CTV News Toronto a male suspect on a bike broke the window, but did not provide any further description of him.

The association is asking anyone with information about the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.