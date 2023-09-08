Police search for man who allegedly struck two women on TTC bus
Toronto police release an image of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Friday, September 8, 2023 8:45PM EDT
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly hit two women on the head while onboard a bus last month.
Police said they were called to TTC’s Wilson Subway Station for a report of an assault that happened on Aug. 18, at around 8:10 p.m.
The suspect and two women were passengers on a bus.
Police said the suspect approached the women and struck them both in the head.
No details about the victims’ injuries were provided.
In a release issued Friday evening, police shared a photograph of the suspect wanted in connection with the incident.
He is described by police as an approximately 40-year-old man with a medium build, shoulder length black hair and a goatee. The suspect was seen wearing a fluorescent green t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).