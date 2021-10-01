A man who allegedly removed a number of dirty diapers from a Toronto daycare last week is wanted by police.

In a news release issued Friday, police said that officers responded to a call for a suspicious incident in the area of Danforth and Coxwell avenues last Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Police allege that the man attended a daycare centre in the area “multiple times” and removed soiled diapers from the garbage bin.

Last seen riding a black mountain bike westbound along Danforth Avenue, the man is described by police as being 18 to 22 years old and standing five-foot-five inches tall.

He was wearing a red baseball cap with a grey brim, black track pants and black running shoes at the time of the incident. He also had a black/dark blue back pack.

Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying him.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.