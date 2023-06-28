Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to set someone on fire in Oshawa earlier this month.

On June 7, at around 10 a.m., Durham police said the suspect was hiding at the back entrance of an undisclosed business in the area of Simcoe Street South and John Street West.

Police said the suspect sprayed the victim with an unknown substance when they arrived, and tried to light the victim on fire. The victim was treated by emergency services on the scene.

No details about the severity of the injuries, if any, were provided.

The suspect, however, took off from the area on a bicycle, heading westbound on John Street West.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a medium build, between 25 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, a blue baseball cap, and a pair of red and white running shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call D/Cst. Dowdle of the Central East Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2765, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.