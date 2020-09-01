Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to two girls who were walking in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

Police allege that a man was sitting in a white, four-door Jeep parked in the area of Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue at around 2 p.m.

The man, police say, called out to two girls who were walking in the area, exposed himself, and committed an indecent act.

Investigators say he is a white male with short grey and brown hair, brown eyes, and a muscular build. He was last seen wearing beige cargo shorts and a dark tank top.

Police are asking anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area to contact investigators.

Anyone who spots the suspect is urged not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.