

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police in Markham are trying to track down a suspect accused of beating and choking a 96-year-old woman at a home in Markham earlier this month.

Officers were called to a home in Markham on Oct. 20 for reports of a violent assault.

Police say an elderly woman was “beaten and choked unconscious” at the home and was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators subsequently identified the suspect as Ka Lun (Allun) Wong, a 26-year-old resident of Markham.

Police say he and the victim knew one another prior to the assault.

A warrant has been issued for Wong’s arrest and police say he is known to frequent Toronto and Mississauga.

“Investigators are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police immediately,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Monday.

“He is encouraged to seek legal assistance and turn himself in.”