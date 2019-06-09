

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking the public for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

According to investigators, Sorab Tanha was last seen in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Susan Street shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say Tanha, who is on the autism spectrum, is non-verbal and there is growing concern for his safety.

He is described as four-feet tall, 100 pounds, and has a thin build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 43 Division.