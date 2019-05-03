

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking the public for help locating a missing man who was last seen near the city’s Bedford Park neighbourhood on Thursday.

According to police, 35-year-old Richard Power was last seen at around 3 p.m. in the area of Avenue Road and Lawrence Aveneu West.

Power has been described as about six-foot-two, 200 pounds, and has a shaved head, a beard, and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue Toronto Marlies jacket, dark blue jeans, a black hat, black shoes, and was carrying a hockey bag and a hockey stick.

Investigators say they are concerned for his health and wellbeing.

The missing man's sister, Kelly Power, said her brother may be in the area of Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue or anywhere along Yonge Street.

"He was last seen with his blue hockey bag… and a hockey stick. I believe he still wouldn’t have that with him so if anyone sees that in a garbage dump, in a park, that is also worth calling police," she said.

Anyone with information on Power’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.