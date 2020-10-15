Police search for missing man last seen near Queen and Ossington
Police have released this photo of Sabian Mark Delong. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 5:50AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 15, 2020 10:39AM EDT
Toronto police say they are searching for a man who went missing from the city's Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area on Wednesday.
The man, identified as 26-year-old Sabian Mark Delong, was last seen in the neighbourhood at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police initially said the man was an "elopee" and warned the public not to approach him as he may be dangerous.
In an update later in the morning, police said the man is not in fact an elopee and investigators are concerned for his safety.
He is believed to be five-foot-ten, 160 pounds, and has a slim build, black hair, and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, grey hoodie, black shirt, and jeans.
